Yasmin Rashid urges Pakistanis to help others this Eid

Please understand the severity of the coronavirus situation and take precautionary measures, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din, she said that the fight against coronavirus is a collaborative effort by both the government and the public. “Every person is a soldier in this fight against the deadly virus.”

The minister said that Pakistan can only prevent a fate similar to the one in India by religiously implementing SOPs and wearing masks.

She advised people to spend their Eid helping people in need instead of shopping. “Despite the rising number of cases, people are going to markets and malls and are bringing back the virus to their homes.”

Just wearing a mask will protect us from the virus. But we aren’t even doing that, Rashid said.

Talking about the supply of oxygen and ventilators in the country, the minister assured that the oxygen tanks are being set up at major hospitals across the country.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,487 new coronavirus cases while 142 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the country is battling the third wave of coronavirus.

