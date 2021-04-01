Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Written judgement on restoration of Talpur, Essrani as parliamentarians issued

They were suspended for rising dog biting cases in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Written judgement on restoration of Talpur, Essrani as parliamentarians issued

Photo: Faryal Talpur/Facebook

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has issued the written judgment on the restoration of Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani as Sindh Assembly members. The Sukkur bench of the high court had earlier suspended them as parliamentarians due to increasing dog bite cases. Talpur and Essrani both had challenged their suspension. It was restored on Wednesday. The court, in its written judgment, remarked that it can suspend the parliamentarians again on the matter. The judgment ordered the MPAs to remain in touch with municipal commissioners regarding the dog culling program. It further stated that Sindh government will compensate those affected by dog bites.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has issued the written judgment on the restoration of Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani as Sindh Assembly members.

The Sukkur bench of the high court had earlier suspended them as parliamentarians due to increasing dog bite cases.

Talpur and Essrani both had challenged their suspension. It was restored on Wednesday.

The court, in its written judgment, remarked that it can suspend the parliamentarians again on the matter.

The judgment ordered the MPAs to remain in touch with municipal commissioners regarding the dog culling program.

It further stated that Sindh government will compensate those affected by dog bites.

 
dog bite cases faryal talpur Giyan Chand Essrani Pakistan Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur, Giyan Chand Essrani, dog bite cases,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.