Written judgement on restoration of Talpur, Essrani as parliamentarians issued

The Sindh High Court has issued the written judgment on the restoration of Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani as Sindh Assembly members.

The Sukkur bench of the high court had earlier suspended them as parliamentarians due to increasing dog bite cases.

Talpur and Essrani both had challenged their suspension. It was restored on Wednesday.

The court, in its written judgment, remarked that it can suspend the parliamentarians again on the matter.

The judgment ordered the MPAs to remain in touch with municipal commissioners regarding the dog culling program.

It further stated that Sindh government will compensate those affected by dog bites.