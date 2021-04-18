Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Women among seven killed in Nowshera shooting: police

It resulted from an altercation over a tubewell operator job

Posted: Apr 18, 2021
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Seven people, including two women, were killed in a shooting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district on Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred in Spin Kanray area after an altercation between two groups over securing class-4 government job of a tubewell operator, according to the police.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital in Pabbi area. The police said the deceased were relatives.

Two others, who sustained gunshot wounds, were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

On Saturday, three people were killed in Charsadda’s Hussainabad area over a land dispute, according to the police. They too were relatives.

The incident left six others injured.

