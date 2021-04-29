Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Will impose lockdown if coronavirus positivity rate reaches 14%: minister

Currently it stands at 11.5% in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The government would have to impose a lockdown in Pakistan if the coronavirus positivity rate reached 14% or 15%, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.

Currently, the virus positivity rate is about 11.5%, Chaudhry told reporters in Karachi. If it reached 14% or 15%, the government would have no other option but to impose a lockdown, he added.

The minister said the positivity rate in Lahore stands at 22.3%.

The virus has so far claimed 17,680 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 815,711, according to official figures.

On Wednesday, the virus claimed 201 lives across Pakistan.

 
