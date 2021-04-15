Who’s responsible for deaths, destruction in protests: Mufti Shahid Javeed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“I ask those who have been putting people thorough misery, destroying their properties, setting their cars on fire, please tell me what was their fault?”

These were the sobering words of Mufti Shahid Javeed, a prominent cleric, who spoke a day after violence erupted in Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests in several cities.

The poor rickshaw drivers, who drive rented rickshaws, their vehicles being set ablaze, said Mufti Javeed. “How are they going to pay for that?”

I want to ask the protestors, when the sacrilegious caricatures were published in France, didn’t the Government of Pakistan raise the issue at international forums, he asked.

Mufti Javeed said hundreds of people from both sides have been injured, and some people have been killed in these violent protests. “Who’s responsible for this?” Violence can never be a solution to any problem, he said in a video message released on Thursday.

Background to the violence

Protests erupted April 12 after TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore. Main roads in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed, 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At

least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In

Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.