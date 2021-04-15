Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Were the Sharifs fraudulently allotted 175-kanal land in Jati Umra?

SAMAA TV's Naeem Ashraf Butt brings to you the facts

Posted: Apr 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Sharif family had been fraudulently allotted 175-kanal land in Jati Umra, it emerged Thursday.

The said land was first allotted to a woman, Waheeda Begum, in 1989 when Nawaz Sharif was the Punjab chief minister, according to documents seen by SAMAA TV.

The land, which belonged to the provincial government, was allotted through fake documents.

A year later, the Sharif family started purchasing this land. It was fully transferred to the Sharifs in a while.

When the authorities looked into the matter, they learnt that the Punjab revenue department didn't have any record of the transfer of land to Waheeda Begum.

The government has cancelled the transfer of the land and it has been reverted to the Punjab government.

Sources tell SAMAA TV that the matter is likely to be forwarded to accountability bodies.

In her response, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the record of the Raiwind land was tampered with overnight.

"But we have the entire record," she said. "The government's move has been challenged and the court has granted a stay."
Jati Umra Punjab sharif family
 
