We respect PPP’s decision on resignations: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader accused PTI of rigging NA-75 Sialkot by-election

Posted: Apr 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Photo: File

PML-N’s Ranaullah Sanaullah said on Saturday that PPP’s opinion on resignation as members of assemblies is fully respected.

Sanaullah, speaking to the media after the hearing of the drug possession case on Saturday, said that the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s party has its own take on the matter.

“PPP has its own opinion on resigning from assemblies,” he said. “We fully respect it.”

Sanaullah added that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will continue its political struggle against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Sanaullah also said that the country will not work unless its Constitution is respected and followed. He added that the country will only move forward if people’s votes are respected.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tried to rig the NA-75 Sialkot by-election.

Earlier, his indictment in the case was deferred once again due to the transfer of judge Khalid Bashir.

Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1, 2019 on charges of possession of drugs. It claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car.

The PML-N leader has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

rana sanaullah
 
