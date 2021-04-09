Watch: Joint air exercise between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United States

Two-week long exercise took place at PAF's operational base

A two-week ACES Meet 2021-1 multi-national air exercise came to an end at an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force, Radio Pakistan has reported.

Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor, while addressing the participants, said that it provided a good opportunity for mutual learning.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malky attended the closing ceremony. He thanked Pakistan Air Force for arranging the exercise in given coronavirus pandemic.

Air Attache US Colonel Wallin David praised PAF for successfully completing the exercise.

The exercises featured participation of PAF along with Royal Saudi Air Force and the United States Air Force.

The observers included Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces.