Your browser does not support the video tag.

On Saturday afternoon, residents of Karachi's Lyari, Mewa Shah, and Sher Shah complained of heavy objects falling from the sky.

Some people said it was a meteor while other thought it was some kind of an attack. But what was it exactly?

According to Karachi West SSP, the metal objects were the pieces of a boiler that burst at an iron factory located in Haroonabad. Watch the video to find out more.