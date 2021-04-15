‘Violence, chaos in the name of protest can’t be allowed’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dr Bukhari joined other prominent clerics to condemn the outbreaks of violence over the last two days by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, that the government moved to ban on Thursday. Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi and Mufti Shahid Javeed also issued video statements.

Bukhari said that the relation of love and respect with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is blessing for every Muslim. It is everything for a Muslim. “That’s why whenever there’s a sacrilegious activity, it hurts the feelings of every Muslim. All of Pakistan wakes up, in fact the whole Ummah feels it.”

When the sacrilegious caricatures were published in France, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised this issue in the UN General Assembly, he said. The PM made it clear in his speech that any such activity deeply hurts the feelings of Muslims. I think we all are united on the love of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), Bukhari added.

Protests erupted April 12 after Main roads in Karachi , Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities were blocked following this, and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan has decided to ban TLP. The summary has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The summary said that two policemen were killed , 580 people injured during the three-day protest. The protesters set ablaze 30 police vans.

At least 115 FIRs have been registered and 2,063 workers arrested. In Punjab, 1669 workers were arrested, 228 in Sindh, 193 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 43 in Islamabad.