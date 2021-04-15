Video: Punjab, KP receive early morning rain

Downpour to continue for three more days

Weather in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned pleasant after many cities received early morning rain.

Light rain was reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore among other cities.

Many cities received rain late Wednesday night. Many feeders tripped in Mandi Bahauddin and people were out of power for a few hours.

Heavy rains lashed Gujrat, Attock, and Kamalia.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the rain will continue for three more days in Abbottabad, Havelian, Galliyat.