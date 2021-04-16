Video: Minister apologises for blocking social media sites in Pakistan

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has apologized to the masses for shutting down social media in Pakistan.The move was aimed at preventing religious groups from gathering for protests after the Friday prayers, he said in his video message.The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked social media sites for four hours across Pakistan Friday morning. Services were restored by 3pm after the Friday prayers.The temporary ban was imposed on Facebook, Google, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and YouTube.