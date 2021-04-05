Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Video: Karachi Landhi, Korangi residents protest against water shortage

Protesters gather outside KWSB office

Posted: Apr 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Residents of Karachi's Landhi and Korangi took to the streets on Monday and staged a demonstration against water shortage in their areas.

The protesters gathered outside the office of the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board with placards and chanted slogans.

"In this hot weather, we don't even have a drop of water in our pipelines," one of the protesters said. "The water board is supplying the water that should be given to commercial areas."

These people just want to make money at the cost of our suffering, another man said.

So far, no one from KWSB has talked to the protesters or responded to their complaints.

Earlier in the day, the water supply to Karachi was suspended after a pipeline burst at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

The water supply to the city has therefore been suspended. KWSB spokesperson said that the areas most affected by the pipe burst are Gulshan-e-Hadid, Pipri, Quaidabad, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Landhi, and Korangi.

