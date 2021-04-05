Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Uzair Baloch identified in 2012 police attack case

Two policemen were killed in the attack

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Uzair Baloch identified in 2012 police attack case

Photo: File

Two witnesses have identified Lyari-based gangster Uzair Baloch in a police station attack case.

He has been accused of firing a rocket launcher at the Chakiware police station in 2012. Two policemen, identified as Muhammad Asif and Nisar Khan, were killed in the attack.

A Karachi court heard the case on Monday and witnesses started recording their statements. The hearing has been adjourned.

Baloch has been acquitted in 14 cases so far on the basis of a lack of evidence. Most of the cases involve crimes committed from 2012 to 2013. The courts have been hearing 63 cases against him.

The gangster was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, he confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.

Baloch has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges. In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

