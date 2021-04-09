Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
US diplomat Angela Aggeler makes maiden Gwadar trip

Highlights cooperation on maritime security, increased economic ties

Photo Courtesy: USAndHyderabad/Twitter

US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler paid a visit to Gwadar on Thursday, the US Embassy said.

“Aggeler highlighted the US-Pakistan cooperation on maritime security, increased commercial and economic ties between the United States and Pakistan, and promoting prosperity across the region,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

It was Aggeler’s second visit to Balochistan and first to Gwadar.

She became the first US official to visit the coastal area in 15 years. In 2005, former US ambassador to Pakistan Ryan C. Crocker visited Gwadar.

Pakistan bought it from Oman in 1958. Its development started during the reign of Pervez Musharraf in 2002.

