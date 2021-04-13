Two-year-old found dead in Lahore’s Ghaziabad

A two-year-old child was found dead in an empty plot in Lahore’s Ghaziabad, the police said on Tuesday.

According to his family, the child had been missing for a day. On Monday, his body was found in an under construction plot in the neighbourhood.

Initial investigations by the police reveal that the child sustained an injury to his neck. “We have found blood on the stairs leading to the garage of child’s house,” the investigating officer said.

The victim’s family has declined to talk to the police. “It looks like the child was pushed off the roof of the house,” the officer added.

The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.