Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least two supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan were killed and 50 injured in a clash with the Lahore police Sunday afternoon.

The protesters had gathered outside the party's Saddar office and were chanting slogans against the arrest of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. A police team was sent to the area at 8am to clear the protests.

During the operation, a clash broke out between the two groups near Multan road. Bullets were fired and stones were pelted. Eleven police officers were injured.

"Workers attacked police with petrol bombs," Lahore police spokesperson said. The injured officers have been rushed to a hospital.

He said that a mob of supporters barged into the Nawankot police station and held DSP Umar Farooq, five constables, and two Rangers officials hostage for hours. They reportedly tortured them as well.

Following this, a heavy contingent of police and security teams have been deployed to the protest sites.

Protests by TLP supporters erupted in major cities across the country Monday afternoon. The demonstrations lasted for three days in which hundreds of police officers were injured.

Thousands of supporters were arrested and booked for attacking police officers and blocking roads.

On Thursday, Pakistan decided to ban the party.

Pakistan bans TLP

On Thursday, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”, a notification issued by the Interior Ministry stated.

The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it added.

Read: Pakistan has banned TLP. What will happen next?

The party has been proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organization involved in terrorism.

The ban will be placed under Section 11-B of the Ant-Terrorism Act, 1997, which gives the government powers to ban an organization involved or participating in terrorism.

Supporters of the religious party took to the streets earlier this week after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested.