Two policemen killed in Layyah prison van crash

Two police constables were killed and 28 other people injured after a prison van accident near the Azam Bypass in Layyah Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured people include 23 prisoners who were being moved from Muzaffargarh to Layyah. Five police officers were injured in the crash.

“The bodies and injured people have been moved to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital,” a rescue official said, adding that the accident occurred after the van driver made a steep turn.

The doctors have declared the policemen to be in critical condition. The constables killed in the crash have been identified as Subah and Qaiser.

Layyah DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas reached the accident site and overlooked the rescue mission. He offered condolences to the bereaved.