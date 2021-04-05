Two more children injured in Faisalabad fire die at hospital

They were moved to hospital on Friday

On Friday, two children were killed and two others sustained burns in the fire. The injured children had been under treatment at the Allied Hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze erupted at the roof of a residential building and then spread to its floors.

"Initial reports suggest the fire started because of a short circuit," a rescue official said, adding that people in the building jumped off the roof to save their lives.

According to eyewitnesses, rescue workers faced difficulties in the operation to save residents. They had to break windows and use long ladders to rescue women.

The victims included three children of the same family.