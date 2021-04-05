Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Two more children injured in Faisalabad fire die at hospital

They were moved to hospital on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two more children, who were injured in a fire in Faisalabad’s Ghulamabad area three days ago, died at a hospital on Saturday.

On Friday, two children were killed and two others sustained burns in the fire. The injured children had been under treatment at the Allied Hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, the blaze erupted at the roof of a residential building and then spread to its floors.

"Initial reports suggest the fire started because of a short circuit," a rescue official said, adding that people in the building jumped off the roof to save their lives.

According to eyewitnesses, rescue workers faced difficulties in the operation to save residents. They had to break windows and use long ladders to rescue women.

The victims included three children of the same family.
 
Faisalabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Faisalabad, Faisalabad building, Faisalabad building fire
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases bike price by Rs2,000 in Pakistan
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.