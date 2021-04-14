Two men arrested for planting explosives in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two men have been arrested for planting explosive outside a Karachi restaurant, Deputy Inspector General of Counter Terrorism Omar Shahid Hamid has said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad defused the bomb planted on a motorcycle near Jheel Park off Karachi’s Tariq Road on April 12.

The men were identified as Mumtaz Soomro and Javed Mangrio. The police said they belong to a banned organisation named Sindh Republic Army.

“Soomro tried to plant an Intermittent Explosive Device outside a Chinese restaurant,” Hamid said at a media briefing. “From there, his technological locking took place and he was arrested.”

Soomro’s investigation led to Mangrio’s arrest.

Hamid added that the group’s head named Asghar Shah is in Afghanistan, where the law enforcers believe Soomro was trained.