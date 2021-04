Two labourers and one injured were killed after a gas explosion occurred at a cement factory in Kohat Thursday.

The labourers were employed on a contractual basis for welding work, the authorities said.

The deceased have been identified as Qasim and Haider Hayat, while Rizwanullah was injured. The bodies and the injured labourer have been moved to the DHQ Hospital Sadiqabad.

The police have launched an investigation.