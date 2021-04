Two people were killed and 11 injured after a passenger coach collided with a truck in Hub early Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Marble city.

The motorway police and Edhi’s rescue teams reached the site after the accident was reported. They managed to rescue 11 passengers.

The deceased include the truck driver, who died on the spot, and another passenger. Others are being treated at the Civil hospital.

