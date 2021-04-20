Two Karachi men killed after trailer crushes motorcycle

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two men were killed after a trailer crushed a motorcycle in Karachi's Qayyumabad Monday afternoon.

The police said that the trailer, which was carrying rice, was coming down a bridge when its brakes failed. The vehicle overturned and fell on a motorcycle.

The deceased men have been identified as 40-year-old Uzair and 38-year-old Zubair. The two friends used to work as embroidery workers and were returning home after three days.

"They were working hard to provide for their families and look what happened to them," their friend said.

Uzair's family members questioned why the government isn't keeping a check on heavy traffic entering the city in the afternoon. "Heavy traffic is supposed to operate after 11pm but no one is following the rules," a relative said.

Uzair was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and he had five children, while Zubair, his wife, and two children lived in Korangi.

The Korangi police have arrested the trailer's driver.