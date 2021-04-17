Two advisors, one special assistant to KP CM resign

Two advisors and one special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan resigned from their posts on Saturday.

Those who stepped down from their positions were Advisor on Science & Technology and Information Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan and Special Assistant on Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal.

Their resignations were accepted by the chief minister.

“Due to circumstance beyond my control, I am unable to continue as Special Assistant,” Jamal wrote in his resignation.

Bangash too cited “some unavoidable situation and some other constituency problems” as a reason behind his resignation from the position of the advisor to the chief minister.