Turbat court sentences man to death over Malik Naz murder

A session’s court in Turbat has sentenced a man to death and another to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Balochistan’s Dannuk area last year.

Malik Naz was killed and her four-year-old daughter injured after she resisted a robbery at her home on May 26, 2020.

The murder had enraged the people in Balochistan and protests were held in several cities of the province.

The court sentenced the accused, Basit, to death. The accused, Altaf, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The judge acquitted two other accused, Sumair and Saifullah, because of a lack of evidence.