Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Turbat court sentences man to death over Malik Naz murder

She was killed during a robbery last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Turbat court sentences man to death over Malik Naz murder

People are protesting against her murder in Turbat. (File photo: Mariyam Suleman/ The Diplomat)

Listen to the story
A session’s court in Turbat has sentenced a man to death and another to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Balochistan’s Dannuk area last year. Malik Naz was killed and her four-year-old daughter injured after she resisted a robbery at her home on May 26, 2020. The murder had enraged the people in Balochistan and protests were held in several cities of the province. The court sentenced the accused, Basit, to death. The accused, Altaf, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The judge acquitted two other accused, Sumair and Saifullah, because of a lack of evidence.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A session’s court in Turbat has sentenced a man to death and another to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Balochistan’s Dannuk area last year.

Malik Naz was killed and her four-year-old daughter injured after she resisted a robbery at her home on May 26, 2020.

The murder had enraged the people in Balochistan and protests were held in several cities of the province.

The court sentenced the accused, Basit, to death. The accused, Altaf, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The judge acquitted two other accused, Sumair and Saifullah, because of a lack of evidence.

 
Balochistan Malik Naz
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Malik Naz Baloch, Malik Naz Balochistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
Karachi man, wife stage robbery of 190 tolas of gold
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.