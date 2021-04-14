Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Tried to engage TLP but it had different agenda: minister

Says he never met Khadim Hussain Rizvi or his son

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tried to engage TLP but it had different agenda: minister

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that the government tried to “politically engage” the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan before arresting its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. “We never met Khadim Rizvi or Saad,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV. “We held talks with their party for four months and we tried to convince them. “We tried to politically engage them and we came to a conclusion that they don’t want to be engaged and they have a different agenda,” the minister said. Saad Rizvi, the son of TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was arrested in Lahore on April 12. His detention came a day after he announced that the party will hold a march against the government on April 20. In November 2020, the PTI government had signed an agreement with the TLP, agreeing to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan with “consensus from parliament”. The agreement was signed after the group staged a protest in Islamabad over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine. On Wednesday afternoon, the minister told reporters that the PTI government had decided to ban the TLP under the anti-terrorism act. “To take [such] a decision, courage is needed and we took a decision for Pakistan,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV. A summary has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan to ban the group and his cabinet would soon take a decision, he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that the government tried to “politically engage” the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan before arresting its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

“We never met Khadim Rizvi or Saad,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV. “We held talks with their party for four months and we tried to convince them.

“We tried to politically engage them and we came to a conclusion that they don’t want to be engaged and they have a different agenda,” the minister said.

Saad Rizvi, the son of TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was arrested in Lahore on April 12. His detention came a day after he announced that the party will hold a march against the government on April 20.

In November 2020, the PTI government had signed an agreement with the TLP, agreeing to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan with “consensus from parliament”. The agreement was signed after the group staged a protest in Islamabad over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine.

On Wednesday afternoon, the minister told reporters that the PTI government had decided to ban the TLP under the anti-terrorism act.

“To take [such] a decision, courage is needed and we took a decision for Pakistan,” Rasheed told SAMAA TV.

A summary has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan to ban the group and his cabinet would soon take a decision, he added.

 
sheikh rasheed TLP
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TLP protest, TLP Pakistan, TLP news, TLP protest today, TLP banned
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.