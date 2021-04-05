Transgender person shot dead in Karachi

A 60-year-old transgender person, identified as Mumtaz, was shot dead inside her house in Cattle Colony in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Latif Monday afternoon.

According to the police, men on a motorcycle broke into Mumtaz’s house and opened fire. When people in the neighborhood heard the gunshots, they immediately called the police.

The victim passed away on spot. The body has been moved to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. The police have sealed the house and have launched an investigation.

Last week, a 40-year-old transgender person was tortured and killed in Lahore’s Shafiqabad. The police said there were multiple torture marks across Bobby’s body.

According to Pakistan’s Transgender Association, at least 73 transgender persons have been killed since 2015.