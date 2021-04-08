Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Transgender person killed in Taxila

Posted: Apr 8, 2021
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
A transgender person was killed after gunmen opened fire at her vehicle in Taxila Wednesday night.

Her driver Nauman was injured in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Babli. The body has been moved to the DHQ Hospital, Taxila for its postmortem examination.

On April 5, a 60-year-old transgender person, identified as Mumtaz, was shot dead inside her house in Cattle Colony in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Latif. Last week, a 40-year-old transgender person was tortured and killed in Lahore’s Shafiqabad. The police said there were multiple torture marks across Bobby’s body.

According to Pakistan’s Transgender Association, at least 73 transgender persons have been killed since 2015.

