Transgender person burned alive in Lahore: police

Chunnu was 25 years old

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Lahore police found a burnt body of a transgender person at her house in Nishtar Colony’s Asif Town on Thursday.

The police said that it seems that 25-year-old Chunnu was burned alive, adding that they are investigating the case.

Chunnu had come to Lahore from Mandi Ahmadabad, one of her friends told the police.

Many people used to visit Chunnu to book her for dance performances, said her friend Sana. No fights were, however, ever reported.

The police have taken her mobile phone into custody.

This is the third transgender person killing reported in the country in three days. A trans person, identified as Mumtaz, was found dead in Karachi on April 5, while another was shot dead in Taxila on April 7.

According to Pakistan’s Transgender Association, at least 73 transgender persons have been killed since 2015.

MOST READ
