Train derails near Rahim Yar Khan

A freight train derailed from its tracks near Rahim Yar Khan Wednesday morning.

Following this, the track was affected leading to a delay in the schedule of multiple other trains taking the same route. According to railways officials, one kilometer of the track has been closed.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the accident.

Railways teams from Sukkur have reached Rahim Yar Khan to help with the restoration of the track. “The repairs are underway and the track will soon be opened,” the official added.