Wednesday, April 14, 2021  | 1 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Train derails near Rahim Yar Khan

One kilometer track closed, trains delayed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Train derails near Rahim Yar Khan

Photo: SAMAA TV

A freight train derailed from its tracks near Rahim Yar Khan Wednesday morning.

Following this, the track was affected leading to a delay in the schedule of multiple other trains taking the same route. According to railways officials, one kilometer of the track has been closed.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the accident.

Railways teams from Sukkur have reached Rahim Yar Khan to help with the restoration of the track. “The repairs are underway and the track will soon be opened,” the official added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Railways rahim yar khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan railway, track, rahim yar khan, train derailed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Supreme Court orders demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
No additional load-shedding in Karachi this summer: K-Electric
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
BDS defuses two-kg bomb on Karachi’s Tariq road
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.