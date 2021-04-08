Traffic jam in Karachi after protesters block PIDC road

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A traffic jam was reported in Karachi's District South after protesting lady health workers blocked the PIDC road Thursday afternoon.

The protesters wanted to march towards CM House but the police closed Khaliquzzaman Road for traffic.

A woman was injured during the demonstration after a motorcycle hit her. She has been moved to a nearby hospital.

Lady health workers have said that they will not call off their protest till their demands are met.

"We want an increase in our allowance and they have even changed their service structure," a protester said. "The government has not left us any option except to come out on roads for our rights."

The commuters have, however, said that the protesters should move to another place. "We have been stuck in traffic for more than an hour now."

Another commuter said that the way to Sharae Faisal has been blocked because of the protest. "My office is right here. It is not even a five-minute drive but I have been stuck here for the last one hour now."