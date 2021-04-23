Toshakhana reference: Nawaz Sharif’s properties to be auctioned off

An accountability court in Islamabad ordered Friday authorities to auction off the properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties.

The NAB Rawalpindi requested the court to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties in the Toshakhana case. Accountability Court-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali approved the request and passed an order.

Following the verdict, the provincial governments will now be able to auction off his properties.

Proceeds from the sale shall be deposited in the state treasury, the court said.

Lahore and Sheikhupura deputy commissioners have been instructed to submit a report within 60 days.

What is the Toshakhana case?

According to NAB, Nawaz and Zardari received government cars during the tenure of former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2009. The cars were gifted to Pakistan by the UAE and Libya.

NAB claims that laws were eased for the usage of the cars by Nawaz and Zardari. The duty was paid using fake accounts. Nawaz didn’t hold any post in 2008 and still, he was allowed to use the cars without submitting an official request.

The bureau said that Zardari paid 15% of the amount using fake accounts owned by Abdul Ghani Majeed. Majeed allegedly used the account of Ansari Sugar Mills to conduct illegal transactions of more than Rs200 million.

He also transferred Rs9.2 million into Zardari’s accounts and gave Rs37 million to Customs collector in Islamabad, according to NAB.