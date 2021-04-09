Today’s outlook: Vaccination centres closed, PM travels to Lahore

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Vaccination centres across Pakistan will remain closed on Fridays now instead of Sundays, the NCOC announced Thursday. Pakistan reported 2,390 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths in the last 24 hours.

PM Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore for a day.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has demanded a fresh population census. In a media talk, he remarked that he spoke with Imran Khan about the control of hospitals. He wants the Sindh government to run the hospitals.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will arrive in Karachi for a two-day visit today.

The chief justice of the Lahore High Court will hear a case against the controversial statements made by Javed Latif.

Six people were killed and eight injured in an exchange of fire between two groups in Shikarpur.

The FIA has summoned PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in fraud and money laundering cases.

The Supreme Court Karachi Registry will resume hearing the cases against encroachments in Karachi.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of residential building Nasla Tower on Karachi’s Sharae Quaideen. It was reported that the building was constructed without the submission of a completion plan.

An accountability court sentenced on Thursday a Karachi Development Authority director to seven years in the Lines Area Re-settlement Project plot scam case. In 2016, the National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against KDA Land Management Director Atta Abbas for illegally selling over 227 LARP plots.

Authorities in Karachi have sent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British-born militant acquitted of murdering US journalist Daniel Pearl, to his native city of Lahore, a Karachi Central Prison official confirmed Thursday. “He left the Karachi prison at around 5:00pm,” said Sheikh Aslam, the brother of another man who too was acquitted in the Pearl murder case. Sheikh would be travelling to Lahore on a plane, Aslam added. Sheikh would be taken to a rest house within the premises of Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, an official at the Punjab advocate general’s office said. He requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

