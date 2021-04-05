Today’s outlook: Sindh bans weddings, suspends physical classes

Here are the news stories that we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

An anti-terrorism court judge Aftab Khan Afridi was shot dead along with his wife and two children in Swabi. The Swat Bar Association has called for a protest and refused to attend any legal proceedings.

A show-cause notice has been prepared by the PDM against PPP and ANP for seeking votes from Balochistan Awami Party leaders for the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gillani as Senate opposite leader.

The Pakistan Army shot dead a terror suspect during an operation in North Waziristan.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed said that there are rifts between PTI and Jahangir Tareen, adding that the party does not need Tareen.

The educational institutes up to eighth class will remain close from April 6 to April 15 throughout Sindh. The teachers have been instructed to come to schools and hold online classes.

The NCOC announced that inter-provincial transport will remain suspended on weekends due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Trains instructed to work at 70% capacity.

South Africa beat Pakistan in second ODI by 17 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. The final match will be played on Wednesday.

A fact-finding committee accused the players of showing negligence and violating the protocols of the bio-secure bubble during PSL 2021. It also blamed the franchises for not taking responsibility.

A session of the National Assembly and Senate will be held at Parliament House.

A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear an appeal challenging the decision of the dual citizenship case against PTI Senator Faisal Vawda. It will also hear a case against lawyers accused of ransacking the chamber of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The government will announce a Ramazan package to provide relief to the people.

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab will inaugurate a plantation campaign in Karachi.

Rana Sanaullah will appear before the Lahore High Court. He has filed for bail in drug possession case.

NAB has started investigating MNA Ramesh Lal in an assets case. The bureau has summoned him and 19 of his family members today.

ECP to hear disqualification cases against PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani, Faryal Talpur and MNA Ali Wazir.