HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Russian foreign minister arrives, decision on school closure

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 6, 2021


Today's outlook: Russian foreign minister arrives, decision on school closure

Photo: AFP

Here are some news stories which we will follow today (Tuesday).

  • A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre will discuss the opening of schools during the month of Ramazan.
  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Pakistan for two-day state visit. He will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
  • The government has decided to administer coronavirus vaccination to foreign citizens over the age of 60.
  • Educational institutes across Sindh will be closed for two weeks in wake of the rising coronavirus cases. The student will take online classes. The notification is being implemented by all public and private schools.
  • The Punjab chief minister’s special committee will meet to discuss the notification on the powers of the Southern Punjab Secretariat.
  • The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sought permission for two flights for UK before the travel ban.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the petition seeking PTI Senator Faisal Vawda’s disqualification.
  • The Sukkur Bench of the Sindh High Court will hear a petition filed against the health PPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.






 

 
 

 

