Today’s outlook: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets in Peshawar, TLP protest continues

Here are the news stories that we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar for the Ramazan moon sighting.

Country-wide protests are being held against the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. In Karachi, they will continue to stage a demonstration in Orangi Town No 5, Baldia No 4, Star Gate, and Korangi No 2.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will appoint four more ministers.

The Sindh High Court ordered the federal government to determine the price of the coronavirus vaccine within 10 days. On the other hand, China’s Cansino vaccine will be given to Pakistanists at vaccination centres.

The Federal Investigation Agency has asked PTI leader Jahangir Tareen eight questions regarding his alleged involvement in the sugar crisis and purchase of properties in Britain.

The Islamabad High Court will hear appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking cancellation of bails of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law.

The money laundering case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders and workers will be heard in an anti-terrorism court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders will hold a press conference in Islamabad. The media talk comes after the Pakistan People’s Party parted ways with the opposition coalition group.

The third T20I between South Africa and Pakistan will be played on Wednesday. The Proteas secured a comfortable six-wicket win to level the four-match series 1-1.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will appear before the Lahore High Court seeking bail extension in a money laundering case.