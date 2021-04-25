Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Punjab seeks army’s help as Covid-19 cases increase

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: Associated Press

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • Federal Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has warned that the government may impose a complete lockdown if the trend of coronavirus cases stays the same. Pakistan is operating at 90% of its oxygen supply and if infections increase in Karachi, a shortage may persist, he said.
  • Three airplanes of the Pakistan International Airline have reached China to bring back one million vaccines.
  • Pakistan has reported a record 157 deaths from the virus in a day in the last 24 hours. The government of Punjab has written a letter to call the army for help. Schools in 25 districts have been closed as well.
  • Pakistan has offered India “relief support” in the fight against the coronavirus. In the last three days, over 7,000 people have died from the virus in India with over a million new cases.
  • Flour prices in Karachi have increased by Rs8 in the last four days. People are buying the essential food item for Rs70 per kilogramme.
  • The final T-20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at 2pm today.

RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

