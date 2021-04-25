Today’s outlook: Punjab seeks army’s help as Covid-19 cases increase

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Federal Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has warned that the government may impose a complete lockdown if the trend of coronavirus cases stays the same. Pakistan is operating at 90% of its oxygen supply and if infections increase in Karachi, a shortage may persist, he said.

Three airplanes of the Pakistan International Airline have reached China to bring back one million vaccines.

Pakistan has reported a record 157 deaths from the virus in a day in the last 24 hours. The government of Punjab has written a letter to call the army for help. Schools in 25 districts have been closed as well.

Pakistan has offered India “relief support” in the fight against the coronavirus. In the last three days, over 7,000 people have died from the virus in India with over a million new cases.

Flour prices in Karachi have increased by Rs8 in the last four days. People are buying the essential food item for Rs70 per kilogramme.

The final T-20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at 2pm today.