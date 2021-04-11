Today’s outlook: PML-N wins Daska re-election, coronavirus cases rise

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called an important meeting of the Central Executive Committee to discuss the future of the party and its alliance with the PDM. It will be held at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 5,000 new coronavirus cases, while 114 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar won Daska NA-75 re-election with a lead of more than 19,000 votes over PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi, according to the complete unofficial results.

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to extend coronavirus restrictions till April 13.

Pakistan beat South Africa in the first of the four T-20 test matches.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the No one Sleeps Hungry programme in Lahore, Peshawar and Faisalabad.

A five-day polio campaign has kicked off in Balochistan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Germany on a two-day visit.