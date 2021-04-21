Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Today’s outlook: PM to inaugurate housing scheme in Nowshera

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PM to inaugurate housing scheme in Nowshera

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some stories from across Pakistan which we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Nowshera and Peshawar. He is expected to inaugurate a housing project for low-income groups: Jalozai Housing Scheme in Nowshera. In Peshawar, he will review the work done on the Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road and lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shandur road project.
  • Pakistan has reported 5,499 new covid-19 cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours. The toll has now reached 16,601.
  • People over 50 years will start receiving the covid-19 vaccine. To register, you have to send your CNIC number, without dashes or spaces, to 1166. You can also register on the government’s website nims.nadra.gov.pk. You will be given two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine 21 days apart. The vaccination through the government is free of cost.
  • The outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has ended its sit-in outside Lahore’s Rehmatul Lil-Aalimeen mosque, a party leader announced Tuesday evening. The government has accepted the TLP’s demand and tabled a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador, TLP leader Maulana Shafiq Ameeni said. It has also ordered the release of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and arrested workers, Ameeni added.
  • The National Assembly passed a resolution condemning the blasphemous caricatures in a French magazine, mere hours after the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and government reached an agreement after talks Monday night to tackle the violence that had broken out. By Tuesday afternoon, a resolution was passed in the National Assembly that the House condemned the publication of the sacrilegious caricatures by Charlie Hebdo on Sept 1, 2020. Despite severe reaction from the Muslim world when the magazine first published such caricatures in 2015, it again tried to hurt the sentiments of Muslims.
  • The Punjab government has restored intracity public transport in the province, it said in a notification Tuesday. The government suspended Metro Bus, Orange Line Metro Train, Speedo Bus, and other services earlier this month.

