Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM lays foundation of Margalla Highway

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM lays foundation of Margalla Highway

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday): Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the Margalla Highway in Islamabad. In the first phase of the project, the Bara Kahu Bypass will be constructed which will connect the highway to Murree Road. Clerics have called for a shutter-down strike across Pakistan today in support of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan that was banned by the government for outbreaks of violence and protests last week.Markets, public transport, and the city court have been closed in Karachi. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the government has resumed negotiations with the TLP. Mobile phone and internet services have been suspended in Lahore. Security in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi has been placed on high alert. PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability court in Lahore. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq will hold a press conference on the government's TLP ban in Lahore. The National Assembly will meet today.The Supreme Court will hear the review petition in the Justice Faez Isa case.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the Margalla Highway in Islamabad. In the first phase of the project, the Bara Kahu Bypass will be constructed which will connect the highway to Murree Road.
  • Clerics have called for a shutter-down strike across Pakistan today in support of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan that was banned by the government for outbreaks of violence and protests last week.
  • Markets, public transport, and the city court have been closed in Karachi.
  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the government has resumed negotiations with the TLP.
  • Mobile phone and internet services have been suspended in Lahore. Security in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi has been placed on high alert.
  • PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability court in Lahore.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq will hold a press conference on the government’s TLP ban in Lahore.
  • The National Assembly will meet today.
  • The Supreme Court will hear the review petition in the Justice Faez Isa case.

 
