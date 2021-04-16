Today’s outlook: PM Khan to visit Karachi, Sukkur

Here are some news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi and Sukkur for a day. He will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Program in Sukkur, and then hold meetings with PTI and GDA members. The PM will then arrive in Karachi and attend a fundraising iftaar for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. He will make a short visit to Governor House and then travel to Islamabad.

The federal government has formally banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan for engaging in terrorism and creating a sense of fear and insecurity in the country. The government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”, the Interior Ministry said in a notification. The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it said. The party has been proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organisation involved in terrorism.

The Peshawar police have lodged an FIR against the organisers of Aurat March in Islamabad. On March 26, a Peshawar court ordered the Peshawar East police station to register an FIR against them.

against the organisers of Aurat March in Islamabad. On March 26, a Peshawar court ordered the Peshawar East police station to register an FIR against them. In a cabinet shuffle on Thursday, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was appointed minister for information and broadcasting for the second time. Chaudhry replaced Shibli Faraz who was appointed in April last year.

The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.79, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced Thursday. A litre of petrol now costs Rs108.56.