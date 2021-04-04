Today’s outlook: PM Khan takes calls from public,

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take calls from the public from 11:30am to 1pm. You can call at 051-9224900 and talk to him.

Two Lahore courts approved on Saturday the bail of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in three cases related to the sugar scandal in Pakistan.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that some PML-N supporters could not digest the win of Yousaf Raza Gillani. He was talking to the media on Saturday.

The nation is observing the 42nd death anniversary of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The government has written a letter to the United Kingdom complaining about their move to put Pakistan on the travel ban list. Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the virus is worse in India and other countries in the region yet they haven’t been banned.

Markets in Karachi will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays as coronavirus infections rise.

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa in the second one-day match today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the heatwave in Karachi has come to an end.