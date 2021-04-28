Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM heads to Quetta, Javed Latif to court

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM heads to Quetta, Javed Latif to court

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Quetta for a day. He is expected to inaugurate development projects and distribute cheques among young people under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.
  • The police are expected to present PML-N’s Javed Latif in court and seek his remand. He was arrested on Tuesday after a sessions court rejected his bail in an anti-state remarks case.
  • Pakistan conducted 49,101 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. At least, 5,292 people tested positive and 201 deaths were reported. The positivity ration stands at 10.77%.
  • Pakistan has cancelled all examinations till June 15, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. The O and A Level exams have been cancelled and pushed till October/November, he remarked, adding that no student will be promoted without exams this year.
  • The Punjab government has ordered all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17, as the province continues to fight the third wave of coronavirus infections. Only vaccination centres, petrol stations, pharmacies, and poultry and vegetable shops will be exempted from the restriction, the Punjab health department said in the notification. There will be a complete lockdown in the province on Saturdays and Sundays. Restaurants across the province can only offer takeaways and home delivery. Indoor weddings and functions have been banned across the province.
  • The Sindh government has decided to pay Rs1 million compensation to relatives of government employees dying of Covid-19 or while performing Covid-19 duties. Families of employees working on a contractual basis would be compensated too, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Tuesday.

Imran Khan Javed Latif Quetta
 
