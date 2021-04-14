Today’s outlook: PM heads to Lahore, TLP chief to court

Here are some new stories that we are following today (Wednesday).

The prime minister approved the crackdown against the protesters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik during the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Several protesters were taken into custody following clashes with police in several cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Muslims across the country are observing the first of Ramazan. During the month of Ramazan, Muslims don’t eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting. Fasting is important during Ramazan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to God. It is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Saad Hussain Rizvi will appear before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore. He was arrested two days ago.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore and Sargodha where he will inaugurate different development projects.

PM Khan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev will hold a virtual meeting. They will discuss strengthening trade and economic ties.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has hinted at cabinet reshuffling. He remarked that Jahangir Tareen is an important member of the PTI.

Pakistan Peoples Party has parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Syed Nayyar Bukhari sent his resignation at Fazlur Rehman’s residence, whereas PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal removed them from the PDM’s Whatsapp group.

Smart lockdown in Punjab has been extended till April 26. The business centres will remain open till 6pm whereas work from home policy will be applied to 50% of the staff.

The sessions court is expected to announce the judgment in the controversial statement case against PML-N’s Javed Latif.

The third game of the four-match T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan will be played. The match will begin at 5pm.

The hearing of the PTI foreign funding case will continue in the Supreme Court. PM Khan’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan has filed a petition seeking postponement of the proceeding after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

NAB prosecutor will give his arguments in the money laundering case against PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The intra-court will hear an appeal filed by former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani challenging the dismissal of an appeal regarding the rejection of his seven votes in Senate chairman will be heard in the Islamabad High Court.