Today’s outlook: Parliament to discuss expulsion of the French ambassador

Here are some stories from Pakistan and across the world which we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Pakistan’s parliament will resume debating the fate of the French ambassador Friday after the government appeared, for now, to put a lid on bloody anti-France protests that rocked the country for a week. A resolution calls for debate on whether to expel the French envoy, for the national assembly to condemn Western blasphemy, for Muslim nations to unite on the issue, and for authorities to provide space in cities for future protests.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Murree. He will inaugurate the Kohsar University.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will travel to Turkey for a two-day visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. During the visit, Qureshi will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. He will also participate in a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee today (Friday). The government is expected to announce strict measures as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

today (Friday). The government is expected to announce strict measures as the coronavirus cases continue to rise. Canada has temporarily banned flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The ban won’t be imposed on cargo flights.

Markets, businesses, and shops across Sindh will now remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. They will be allowed to operate from Sehri till 6pm.

Karachi is expected to experience a heatwave from April 23 to April 25. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and wear light coloured clothes.

With additional input from AFP. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.