HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 5,445 coronavirus cases, 137 deaths

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Apr 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 5,445 coronavirus cases, 137 deaths

Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories from across Pakistan which we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • Coronavirus claimed 137 more lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours and reported 5,445 cases. The toll has now reached 16,453. Pakistan conducted 68,002 tests and the positivity ratio has been recorded at 8%.
  • Tahir Ashrafi, the special representative on religious harmony and the Middle East, has said that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will call off its sit-in today. The third round of negotiations between the government and TLP concluded successfully last night. The government will table a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and the TLP confirmed. After the third round of talks, Rasheed said in a statement that the government will withdraw all cases against the TLP leaders and workers.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to return today from his two-day UAE visit. During the visit, he held meetings with UAE leaders and discussed greater cooperation in areas of economy and trade.

