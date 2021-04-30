Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 131 Covid-19 deaths, PM in GB

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are some news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gilgit Baltistan and inaugurate three major Ehsaas programmes and other development projects. According to SAPM Sania Nishtar, the PM will launch the Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Secondary Education Stipends and Ehsaas One Woman One Account programmes for the people of the region. The premier will also launch the Gilgit Baltistan web portal and CM Task Management System in Gilgit, and visit the Diamer Basha dam.
  • Pakistan conducted 49,099 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 5,112 people tested positive. It even reported 131 deaths. The positivity rate stands at 10.41%.
  • PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail clinched the NA-249 Karachi seat after receiving 16,156 votes, according to the unofficial and unverified results by the Election Commission. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail bagged 15,473 votes, and TLP’s Mufti Nazir Kamalwi came in third with 11,125 votes.
  • The government has announced a six-day holiday on Eidul Fitr from May 10 to May 15.

