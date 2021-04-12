Monday, April 12, 2021  | 28 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: NCOC decides Ramazan SOPs, Maryam Nawaz in court

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: NCOC decides Ramazan SOPs, Maryam Nawaz in court

Photo: File

Here are the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • The National Command and Operation Centre will meet to discuss new restrictions in Ramazan as coronavirus infections continue to rise.
  • A meeting of the Council of Common Interests will be held.
  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before the Lahore High Court for bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Raiwind land cases.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reportedly tore the show-cause notice issued to the PPP by the Pakistan Democratic Movement during a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee on Sunday.
  • The decision to appoint Minister for Technology Fawad Chaudhry as the minister of information and broadcasting will soon be announced.
  • PML-N Javed Latif will appear before a sessions court in a case on making statements against the state and its institutions.
  • PML-N will launch its website today.
  • Four men broke over 31 lockers of a private bank near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Sunday night. According to the police, they looted money worth millions of rupees.

