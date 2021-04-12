Today’s outlook: NCOC decides Ramazan SOPs, Maryam Nawaz in court

Here are the stories we will be following today (Monday):

The National Command and Operation Centre will meet to discuss new restrictions in Ramazan as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

A meeting of the Council of Common Interests will be held.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before the Lahore High Court for bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Raiwind land cases.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reportedly tore the show-cause notice issued to the PPP by the Pakistan Democratic Movement during a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee on Sunday.

The decision to appoint Minister for Technology Fawad Chaudhry as the minister of information and broadcasting will soon be announced.

PML-N Javed Latif will appear before a sessions court in a case on making statements against the state and its institutions.

PML-N will launch its website today.

Four men broke over 31 lockers of a private bank near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Sunday night. According to the police, they looted money worth millions of rupees.