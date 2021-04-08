Today’s outlook: Karachi encroachment case hearing, PM attends D-8 summit

Here are some of the news stories which are are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

Chief Justice of Pakistan will hear several important cases including encroachments and circular railway cases.

An application has been filed regarding the appointment of an amicus curae in the Indian spy Kulbushan Jadav case.

The Islamabad High Court will hear different petitions filed by the National Accountability Bureau for admission of cases against former prime ministers Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar.

The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court will continue proceedings in PPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s medical condition case.

A case will be heard against the acquittal of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen in the rental power plant reference.

An accountability court will hear the Kidney Hills reference filed by NAB. The hearing of Toshakhana and Thatta water supply case will also take place.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the 10th edition of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation. The foreign ministry stated that it will be held virtually in Bangladesh.

Protests will be staged by school owners, teachers, students and their parents at Islamabad’s D-Chowk over closure of educational institutes due to rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The Lahore High Court has ordered sugar mill owners to supply sugar at Rs80 per kilogram.

ANP withdrew its candidate in favour of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail for NA-249 Karachi by-election. PPP announced Qadir Mandokhel as its candidate.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the party funding case against PTI whereas its scrutiny committee will hold a meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings at PM House in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court will hear a death sentence case along with other petitions.

A sub-committee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held.

A sub-committee of the National Assembly’s Information and Broadcasting will also meet.

Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore.

Balochistan government employees along with women teachers will stage separate protests in Quetta.

A science exhibition will he held at Hasan Musa Girls Degree College.