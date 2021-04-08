Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Today’s outlook: Karachi encroachment case hearing, PM attends D-8 summit

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi encroachment case hearing, PM attends D-8 summit

Here are some of the news stories which are are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • Chief Justice of Pakistan will hear several important cases including encroachments and circular railway cases.
  • An application has been filed regarding the appointment of an amicus curae in the Indian spy Kulbushan Jadav case.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear different petitions filed by the National Accountability Bureau for admission of cases against former prime ministers Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar.
  • The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court will continue proceedings in PPP’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s medical condition case.
  • A case will be heard against the acquittal of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen in the rental power plant reference.
  • An accountability court will hear the Kidney Hills reference filed by NAB. The hearing of Toshakhana and Thatta water supply case will also take place.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the 10th edition of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation. The foreign ministry stated that it will be held virtually in Bangladesh.
  • Protests will be staged by school owners, teachers, students and their parents at Islamabad’s D-Chowk over closure of educational institutes due to rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan.
  • The Lahore High Court has ordered sugar mill owners to supply sugar at Rs80 per kilogram.
  • ANP withdrew its candidate in favour of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail for NA-249 Karachi by-election. PPP announced Qadir Mandokhel as its candidate.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the party funding case against PTI whereas its scrutiny committee will hold a meeting.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings at PM House in Islamabad.
  • The Supreme Court will hear a death sentence case along with other petitions.
  • A sub-committee meeting of the Public Accounts Committee will be held.
  • A sub-committee of the National Assembly’s Information and Broadcasting will also meet.
  • Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore.
  • Balochistan government employees along with women teachers will stage separate protests in Quetta.
  • A science exhibition will he held at Hasan Musa Girls Degree College.

 
