Today’s outlook: Heatwave grips Karachi, PDM expected to split

Here are the news stories that we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

At least 678,165 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, whereas the death toll has reached 14,613. The number of recovered cases has gone up to 607,205.

Eight parties affiliated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement have agreed to send show cause notice to Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party.

At least 16 people’s eyesight were affected during a free eye checkup camp at a private hospital in Multan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is headed to Gilgit-Baltistan for a two-day visit.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Karachi as hot weather continues to grip the city.

The on spot coronavirus registration process for people over 65 years is ongoing.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s petition challenging the Election Commission’s decision of holding re-election in the NA-75 constituency.

An accountability court in Lahore will continue hearing the water drinking reference against PML-N president’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Ali Imran Yousuf. They have been declared absconding in the case.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear Special Court for Control of Narcotic Substances.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability for the hearing of the Paragon case.

The training camp of the Pakistan U19 cricket team at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is being held for a second dsy.